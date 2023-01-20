Mitsubishi's North American division is celebrating its 40th birthday by releasing a special-edition Outlander called the Anniversary Edition. The commemorative SUV receives a specific two-tone paint job, "40th Anniversary" emblems, and more equipment and features.

Dodge and Plymouth sold Mitsubishi models as captive imports for over a decade before the Japanese company established an American division in Fountain Valley, California, in 1981. Sales started in 1982 for the 1983 model year with a range that consisted of the Cordia, the Tredia, and the Starion. Fast-forward to 2023 and the Outlander gets the honor of celebrating 40 years of Mitsubishi in the United States.

You don't need to be a seasoned car-spotter to tell the Outlander 40th Anniversary Edition apart from the regular-production model. Visually, it stands out with Black Diamond paint, a bronze-painted roof, a bright "OUTLANDER" emblem on the hood, and a rear bumper protector. Inside, it offers scuff plates on the door sills and an illuminated center console. It's based on the range-topping SEL Premium Package trim, so it's relatively highly-equipped: The list of standard features includes leather upholstery, a Bose sound system, and a head-up display.

On sale now across the nation, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander 40th Anniversary Edition carries a base price of $41,340 including a $1,345 destination charge. For context, the Outlander SEL Premium Package that the Anniversary Edition is based on costs $38,190. The plug-in hybrid version of the Outlander 40th Anniversary Edition offers the exact same list of equipment and edition-specific features but costs $51,340.

