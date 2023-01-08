Junkyard Gem: 2007 Pontiac G6 GT Convertible

GM's Pontiac Division sold its first convertibles during the 1927 model year (just a year after the division's creation), then proceeded to offer memorable drop-tops for most of the following 83 years. The best-selling convertible to bear Pontiac badges during our current century was the retractable-hardtop-equipped G6, available from the G6's introduction in 2006 through the second-to-last model year of 2009 (the Sunfire convertible was available just through 2000, while the Firebird convertible vanished with the demise of the slow-selling Firebird itself after 2002). Here's one of those G6 GT convertibles, found in a Denver-region boneyard after a crash ended its driving career.

Mashed right front, popped airbags. This sort of damage might have been worth repairing in 2009, but not today.

The 2007 G6 was available as a coupe, sedan, or convertible. All the convertibles had the GT trim level and the 3.5-liter V6 and its 224 horsepower.

The MSRP on this car was $28,750 (about $42,325 in 2022 dollars), making it the most expensive G6.

The power hardtop roof folded up into the trunk, leaving 1.8 cubic feet of trunk storage space with the top down.

This Karmann-designed roof system made the interior much quieter than that of a traditional soft-top convertible.

All G6s were built at Orion Assembly in Michigan, where Chevy Bolts are born today.

The G6 was built through the 2010 model year, making it one of the very last Pontiac models (the Vibe also made it to 2010, though it was really a Toyota Matrix).

In hindsight, 2007 turned out to be an ominous year for GM.