Subaru Ascent fire risk prompts recall and park outside order

Subaru announced Friday that 2019-2022 Ascent crossovers are being recalled to address a potential fire risk. Owners should park their cars away from structures and avoid leaving them unattended while running until they can be inspected by a dealer. The culprit? A component heater. Per Subaru, the ground terminal of the Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) heater may not have been properly fastened, which can cause the ground terminal to melt, potentially damaging surrounding components and/or leading to a fire.

"Until the inspection and repair is completed by an authorized Subaru dealer, customers are being advised to park their vehicle away from garages, car ports, or other structures, and to avoid leaving the vehicle unattended while the engine is running," Subaru said. "If an owner notices or smells smoke coming from the dash or driver’s footwell area, they should immediately stop operating the vehicle and turn the ignition switch to the 'off' position. If this occurs, the owner is advised to immediately contact Subaru’s Roadside Assistance program or nearest Subaru retailer for assistance."

Dealers will replace the ground bolt and connector if the inspection reveals that it was not properly fastened at the factory. No incidents have been reported in the wild so far, Subaru said in its announcement. The recall has not yet been posted to NHTSA's website.

