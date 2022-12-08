2023 Subaru WRX pricing creeps upward

For the 2023 model year, the Subaru WRX is getting a bit more expensive. And, well, that's all, it's just getting more expensive. That's somewhat understandable, since this generation has only been around for a year, but it would've been nice if Subaru had thrown in a bit more equipment somewhere.

The price increase is a uniform $1,025 across all trim levels, with $1,000 of that in the MSRP, and $25 in the increased destination charge. The same four trims are available with the base WRX, Premium, Limited and GT. The first three come standard with the six-speed manual with an option for the CVT. The Limited is only avaialble with the CVT, and it includes exclusive electronically adjustable suspension and power Recaro seats. Pricing for the whole line can be found below.

WRX: $31,625

WRX Premium: $34,125

WRX Limited: $38,515

WRX GT: $44,415

