2024 Cadillac XT4 shows refreshed face in spy photos

As the Cadillac XT4 nears its fifth birthday, it seems it will be getting a refresh. These spy photos show the compact luxury SUV's thinly disguised front and rear ends with new styling. While not a huge overhaul, it should bring the styling closer to more recent models such as the Cadillac Lyriq and Escalade.

The headlights are the biggest change on this XT4. They've been split up, with the upper portions becoming very thin LED running lights echoing those on the Lyriq. Lower down are the actual forward illuminating lights, looking a little more like fog lights. The grille has been adjusted as well, and it now connects with the upper parts of the headlights. A smooth bar section tops it. The base of the bumper seems to have more of a spoiler design, too, giving the SUV a slightly more sporty look.

The rear of the XT4 has more subtle changes. The lower lights in the bumper have been reoriented vertically and moved to the far edges of the rear bumper. This is another move that seems to put the design more in line with the Lyriq. The exhaust outlets are now fully surrounded by the bumper, instead of being open at the bottom.

Past spy photos have shown that, while the exterior will have modest updates, the interior will be more significantly changed. They revealed a large flat screen for instruments and infotainment like on the Escalade and Lyriq. Odds are, other parts of the interior have received other major tweaks.

With the minimal changes and thin camouflage, we suspect we'll see this XT4 fully revealed in time for the 2024 model year. It will likely continue with the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, nine-speed automatic and front- or all-wheel drive options.

