Stunning collection of American classic cars donated to a Michigan school

A stellar collection of 35 classic cars — almost exclusively Chevys and Fords, with a Mazda Miata thrown in — is to be sent to auction January 6 by a Michigan couple, with proceeds to benefit Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. The impressive collection, which is scheduled to go on the block in Kissimmee, Florida at an event organized by Mecum Auctions, is valued at more than $2 million, according to the owners, Michael and Dianne Morey of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

“The cars have been a large part of our lives, and each tells a story,” the Moreys said in a statement. “It’s time for these cars to write a new chapter, and support young men and women who want to work hard, build something of their own, and positively influence the communities they call home. Northwood University is a special place, filled with wonderful students, and we are thrilled to support their mission.”

Among the highlights listed by Mecum:

--1962 Chevrolet Bel Air bubble top; 409 V8 bored and stroked to 500 horsepower; Borg Warner 4-speed transmission; Foose custom wheels; red with black interior.

--1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback, Shelby No. 01756, 428 Police Interceptor, 4-speed; signed by Carroll Shelby's wife Cleo; red with white striping, black interior.

--1970 Dodge Challenger R/T, matching numbers 440 Six Pack V-8 engine; Torqueflite automatic transmission; Sublime with black vinyl top and leather interior

At least one of the donated cars—a 1958 Corvette—will be saved for display on the school’s campus, “as a reminder of the Moreys generosity and American innovation,” said Justin Marshall, chief development and engagement officer for the university. The plan now is for the Morey family to transfer the vehicle titles to Northwood University before the end of this year. By next June, the university will liquidate The Morey Collection with Mecum Auctions in a no-reserve auction.

