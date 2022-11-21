Steven Spielberg and Bradley Cooper are reloading 'Bullitt'

The original "Bullitt" movie came out in 1968, and Ford has kept the name alive with various Mustang releases over the past 50 years. No other films have been made since the first, but Hollywood is nothing if not nostalgic, so it should be no surprise to hear that Steven Spielberg is taking a shot at a new "Bullitt" movie.

Steve McQueen inspired a generation of stunt drivers with his depiction of the San Francisco lawman and the movie's famous chase scene. This time, Bradley Cooper will take the wheel. Variety reported that Warner Brothers was developing the film and said that the movie would be completely different from the McQueen classic. It’s anyone’s guess as to which cars we could see in the movie, but there’s more than a passing chance that Ford will cook up a special Mustang to commemorate the film's release. The automaker created an upgraded car alongside the movie in the late 1960s and released a new version in 2008 with GT500-inspired touches. A third Mustang Bullitt returned for 2019, offering a middle ground between the GT and Shelby GT350 models. It was revealed at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show alongside one of the original movie cars that had been hidden away for decades. That car later sold at auction for $3.74 million.

The next-generation S650 Mustang is due for 2024, and Ford hasn’t detailed any special editions outside of the Dark Horse model, so we could see a new Bullitt — or (gasp) a Mustang Mach-E Bullitt — sometime soon.

As for the movie, the plot details aren’t public, and we don’t have a release date yet. Cooper is set to produce the film with Spielberg. Chad and Molly McQueen, Steve’s son and granddaughter, will executive produce.