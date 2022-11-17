2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata gets new sandy paint option, higher price

LOS ANGELES — Information is out for the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata, and there isn’t much to it. A new color is added for the new model year called Zircon Sand Metallic. It’s pictured above, and “sand” being in the name is an apt descriptor. The shade is more Wrangler-like than sports car-like, but it’s an undeniably intriguing option. You’ll be able to spec it on any Miata except for the Sport model.

The other notable change is in pricing. A base Sport will now run you $29,325, which is $1,010 more than the 2022 model went for. That price increase is spread to other trims, too. Our favorite, the Club, is up the same amount to $32,825. Add the Brembo, BBS and Recaro package, and the sticker soars to $37,325. If you’d rather an automatic transmission, the Grand Touring trim continues as the only option (now at a higher price) at $34,325, a $510 increase.

The cheapest RF is also the Grand Touring model at $36,625. And if you were curious what the most expensive Miata is for 2023, it’s the RF Club with the Brembo, BBS and Recaro package equipped — this starts at $39,825. Add an optional paint to this base price, and you’ll easily have yourself a $40,000+ Miata. The new paint (Zircon Sand Metallic) is a $395 option if you choose to go that route.

There are no other changes for the 2023 Miata. Its still-fresh Kinematic Posture Control system carries over — you can read our thoughts about that here — and all other vitals do, too. Mazda says the 2023 Miata will be rolling into dealerships this winter.

Related video: