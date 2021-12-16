2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata adds new handling tech, reduces auto availability

The 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata is here, and there are a couple notable updates and changes for the new model year.

Right off the top, Mazda is introducing a new handling improvement technology on the Miata that it calls “Kinematic Posture Control,” or KPC for short. Mazda says that KPC “applies a very slight brake to the inner rear wheel during high-g cornering. This pulls down on that corner, suppressing body roll, and making steering response feel more linear through tight or rough corners. Slightly stronger braking is used when accelerating through a corner, enhancing the limited slip effect.”

We’ll need to drive the 2022 Miata to sort out if this new system changes the car much in practice, but based on the description, we suspect the effect won’t be a wholly transformative one. It’ll likely just make the already outstandingly good Miata even better to drive.

Outside of the driving experience, Mazda is fiddling with colors both outside and inside. Platinum Quartz Metallic (the sandy beige color seen above) is new for 2022 and is a no-cost option. If you step all the way up to the Grand Touring trim, you’ll also gain the ability to tack on new Terracotta Nappa leather seats (the brown seats pictured) for an extra $300.

Packaging and pricing is massaged, and unlike most cars these days, Mazda is actually reducing availability of the automatic transmission. If you want the available six-speed automatic instead of the standard six-speed manual, you’ll now need to head straight to the Grand Touring trim — it’s no longer optional on Sport or Club (oh, too bad). That takes the base price of an automatic way up to $33,315, a $4,140 increase over last year’s cheapest automatic. The price increase for the RF isn’t quite as steep — just $1,375 more — since the RF trim ladder starts at the already more expensive Club level.

In general, the soft top and RF are both more expensive this year, too. A base 2022 Miata Sport now starts at $28,315, a $490 increase over 2021. Our favorite, the Club, now stickers for $31,815. It also adds wireless Apple CarPlay for 2022, an upgrade over the wired CarPlay in the base Sport. The Brembo BBS Recaro Package increases by a meaningless $30 to $4,500, but includes the same great performance extras.

Mazda says the 2022 Miata will be in dealerships sometime this winter.

