The Mazda MX-5 Miata has been around since 1989 (1990 model year in the U.S.) and has gone through four generations. So that inevitably leaves the question at the top of this post, "What's the best Miata?" Well, we do have an answer, but it can be a bit more complicated depending on what you're looking for. So take a look below to find you perfect roadster companion.

The Best and Fastest Miata: 2019+ Mazda MX-5

If you've read our past coverage, you may have seen this coming. The fourth-generation Miata does every Miata thing better than any prior. We'll specifically call out the more powerful refreshed version (sometimes referred to as ND2). With 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque, it makes more power than any Miata prior thanks to extra revs (among other upgrades). It weighs less than its predecessor and barely more than the second-generation, despite having modern safety features and technology. Speaking of which, it has the best technology of any Miata with things like CarPlay (though, that's not a huge achievement if we're honest). It's even the most efficient, and there's the Miata RF retractable roof model for people who want a coupe shape or a little more isolation from the elements. But if you do decide to get a Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, our suggestion is to opt for the manual transmission instead of the optional automatic.

But it's not just the numbers. It's the combination of those numbers with the fact that the ND still has all the characteristics the Miata has become known for. It's light and tossable. The shifter clicks from slot to slot effortlessly. It doesn't have too much tire, so you can partake in rear-drive shenanigans at safe and legal velocities. And it manages to be sporty without being punishing to drive daily.

A close runner-up to the 2019 MX-5 is the pre-refresh model from 2016 to 2018. What knocks it down a peg is that it doesn't have as rev-happy of an engine, and peak power is down at 155 ponies. But the good news is that most everything else is just as good. And even the engine is basically as powerful as the updated one until it hits its lower redline. As such, you're not missing out on much. But if you can, the 2019 and later ND does bring a little more to the table.

The Most Practical Miata: 2006-2015 Mazda MX-5

Yes, practicality seems like a silly thing to discuss with a little roadster, but sometimes you want your toy to still do things like commute and go grocery shopping, or you want to take it on a lengthy road trip. When it comes to a Miata that you can really live with, it's hard to beat the third generation (NC).

One of the highlights of the NC is simply the space. It's the biggest (and heaviest) Miata, and that means it has far and away the most interior space. If you're a large or tall person, the best odds of fitting in a Miata is with the NC. It also has the most cargo space at 5.3 cubic feet.

And while it is the heaviest, it's not really heavy. None of them weighed more than about 2,600 pounds. And until the 2019 Miata, the NC was the most powerful naturally aspirated model with around 160 horsepower, depending on year and transmission. That engine is still happy to rev, and the transmission is superb, arguably even better than the one in the ND.

The NC also featured the first power retractable hardtop Miata variant. So you can pair the most comfortable and roomy Miata with the refinement of a solid roof. And unlike the ND, the NC hardtop actually fully lowers its entire roof. It doesn't even intrude on the trunk space. So you get full practicality, refinement and top-down fun.

The Actual Best Miata: The one you have

The reality of the situation is that there are basically no bad Miatas. They're all really fun. The best one is whichever one you can get in reasonable condition for a reasonable price. Probably the most affordable Miatas right now are second-generation NB cars and early NC models. The NB is a highly appealing car since it's very closely related to the original model, but features a little more power, a little more cargo and passenger space, and a stiffer chassis. And while it doesn't have lovable pop-up headlights, it does get more space under the hood and no cranky headlight mechanisms. The NB was also available with the one-and-only factory turbocharged Miata variant, the Mazdaspeed Miata. If you can find a good one of those, absolutely buy one.

The NA of course is a favorite of many Miata buyers because of those aforementioned lights. It's also the lightest model, and well, you never forget the first. Ideally, you'll want one of the 1994-1997 models, which got the more powerful and more easily modified 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. But the 1.6 will still be fun, and it can be easily replaced with the later 1.8.

Also, the Miata is a great starting point if you're looking to modify a car. There's a massive aftermarket for sprucing up the appearance, sound and performance of the little roadster. There are turbo and supercharger kits for every generation, so you can get more power in exactly the way you want. The engines take kindly to the extra power, as do the drivetrains, so you're unlikely to seriously break anything unless you're doing some really custom stuff. And if you do break anything, parts are cheap and easily available. Your author can truly can speak to this, since he has a supercharged NB parked away in his garage. So the best Miata is the one that you can put in your garage and make your own.

