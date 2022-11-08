The world will apparently never tire of life-size cars constructed out of Legos. The latest automotive project built from plastic interlocking bricks is a 1:1 scale Ford F-150 Lightning made for Legoland Florida.

The electric pickup was created for display at the theme park, which counts Ford as its official automotive partner — each Legoland park location is free to choose their own; Legoland California used to partner with Volvo but more recently switched to Ferrari, while Legoland Japan has teamed up with Toyota. The truck is comprised of over 320,740 bricks and took 1,600 hours to complete, according to an official Legoland video. The finished product weighs 3,730 pounds. It seems massive but is less than two-thirds of the actual truck, which comes in at 6,015 pounds.

The truck was built with the help of computer software that assisted builders in translating the truck's contours into sections that could be constructed out of existing Lego pieces. Despite the blocky look of the F-150 Lightning, there is a surprising amount of curves and surfacing that had to be subtly shaped out of Lego bricks.

A honeycomb-like skeleton helped keep the structure intact below the "sheetmetal" and a simple steel frame embedded within helps keep the truck from collapsing on itself due to the bricks' weight. An on-board power unit and associated wiring helps illuminate the head- and taillights and turn signals to mimic those of the real vehicle.

There's a long history of life-size cars built from Lego bricks, some official some not. Past vehicles have included a Ford Explorer, Volkswagen Bus, Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Supra, McLaren Senna, Bugatti Chiron, and several Formula 1 cars.

