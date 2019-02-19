Two guys built this 400,000-brick Lego VW Type 2 van in six weeks

At the f.re.e travel and leisure convention in Munich, Germany, the beloved Volkswagen Type 2 Bulli van comes in three flavors: classic, miniature Lego, and full-size Lego classic. Sitting on a stand next to its nearly identical brothers, the Lego Bulli was constructed in less than six weeks out of approximately 400,000 bricks.
Life-size Lego cars are popping up everywhere in the forms of the Bugatti Chiron, Chevrolet Silverado, McLaren 720S, Batmobile, and the Toyota Camry, to name a few. It seems with each new model, there is more and more detail and ever-increasing functionality. This van is no different, as the amount of thought put into the design is incredible.
In addition to its working headlamps and taillights, opened side door, and pop-up camper top, the Type 2's camper bits and interior decorating is fanatical. As seen in episode 4 of a mini-series filmed about the van below, the VW has folding tables, a coffee set, picture frames on the walls, a radio, a gasoline grille, ketchup and mustard bottles, seasonings, and toothbrushes. For those still not impressed, it has beer bottles, too.
The van, which was crafted from about 400,000 Lego bricks, was built by two men, Pascal and Rene, in approximately six weeks time. To see how it was built and check out all the details, watch the time lapse and the rest of the documentary on f.re.e's Facebook page.
Life-size Lego cars are popping up everywhere in the forms of the Bugatti Chiron, Chevrolet Silverado, McLaren 720S, Batmobile, and the Toyota Camry, to name a few. It seems with each new model, there is more and more detail and ever-increasing functionality. This van is no different, as the amount of thought put into the design is incredible.
In addition to its working headlamps and taillights, opened side door, and pop-up camper top, the Type 2's camper bits and interior decorating is fanatical. As seen in episode 4 of a mini-series filmed about the van below, the VW has folding tables, a coffee set, picture frames on the walls, a radio, a gasoline grille, ketchup and mustard bottles, seasonings, and toothbrushes. For those still not impressed, it has beer bottles, too.
The van, which was crafted from about 400,000 Lego bricks, was built by two men, Pascal and Rene, in approximately six weeks time. To see how it was built and check out all the details, watch the time lapse and the rest of the documentary on f.re.e's Facebook page.