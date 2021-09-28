Newly built Lego Formula One car sets new world record

A new champion for world's largest Formula One car built out of Lego bricks has emerged. Certified by the Guinness Book of World Records, the Lego racer consists of more than half a million individual pieces and is currently on display at the Red Sea Mall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The project was commissioned by the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation to promote the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in December, the country's first ever appearance on the F1 calendar. Each brick could be purchased as a fundraiser for Ehsan, Saudi Arabia's national charity network.

The car surpasses the previous record for a Lego F1 car set in 2017, a replica of a Ferrari SF70H. That car was made up of 350,000 pieces, but was designed and built by Lego employees. The expert touch showed. It had more detail and looked less jagged (more high-resolution, if you will) than the green car.

Still brick are bricks, and the new record-holder does have some impressive details. For example, the wheels and tires, and even the Pirelli lettering on the tires, are made from Legos.

The car took about eight days to complete. Construction began on September 15, and the final brick was placed on the car by SAMF Chairman HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal on September 23.

"This exciting project was all about giving back to our community and reflecting the true meaning and values of progress, innovation & social responsibility that symbolize modern Saudi Arabia. Today I feel confident in declaring that it has done so and much, much more," he said, according to a news release by Formula One.

Al-Faisal continued, "This incredible accomplishment has been a feat of collaboration and ingenuity bound by a collective passion to use the power of F1 to provide Saudi Arabia with a brighter future."

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place December 3-5. The track is a street circuit along the Red Sea and a night race, which should make for some picturesque footage.