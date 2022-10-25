GMC Hummer EV recalled over improperly sealed battery pack

Over 700 units of the GMC Hummer EV built during the 2022 and 2023 model years will be recalled due to an improperly sealed battery pack that lets water in. The firm issued a stop-delivery order at the same time as the recall, and it hasn't found how to fix the problem yet.

Assigned recall number 22V-771 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the campaign includes 735 examples of the Hummer EV and 89 units of the BrightDrop Zevo 600 van. These two vehicles are pegged on opposite ends of the automotive spectrum, but they're affected by the same problem: "the high-voltage battery pack enclosure in some of these vehicles may not have been properly sealed," GMC notes, adding that "flanges on the battery pack enclosure may not have been properly primed or electrocoated."

Water can wreak havoc in a high-voltage battery pack. GMC told NHTSA that it has found three EVs with this problem: an internal test vehicle that lost power while driving and two customer-owned vehicles that wouldn't start. As of writing, the firm is not aware of any accidents, injuries, or fires related to the issue, and GMC estimates that only about 1% of the recalled EVs are affected.

GMC began notifying dealers of the recall in October 2022, and it plans to start reaching out to owners on November 28, 2022. However, a fix hasn't been found yet. In the meantime, the company issued a stop-delivery order and asked dealers not to attempt their own repairs.

This isn't the Hummer EV's first run-in with water-related problems. In August 2022, General Motors voluntarily recalled 424 units of the Hummer EV and the Zevo 600 van due to a high-voltage connector that can prematurely corrode. The problem also let water leak into the battery pack, though it sounds like fixing it was reasonably straight-forward and involved applying sealant to the connector.

