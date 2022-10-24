2023 Lexus ES gets new touchscreen infotainment, F Sport packages

Toyota might be finished with the Avalon but Lexus isn't finished with the ES. The 2023 ES sedan acquires features to please a range of buyers, from a new infotainment system to new F Sport packages similar to those added to the IS sedan range. The benefit for every buyer will be Lexus Interface infotainment with touchscreen and voice controls. Oddly, Lexus didn't include a photo of the reworked interior, said to get a redesigned center console, a new sunglass holder, a new cup holder location, and an "available wireless charger." We believe the redesign jettisons the trackpad previously used to control the infotainment system, placed on the center tunnel next to the shift lever. If other recent Lexus offerings are the guide, we'll expect the cupholder to move to next to the shift lever instead of behind it — and hope Lexus forgot to make "cupholder" plural instead of giving front-row occupants two receptacles. The ES already offered a wireless phone charger, so we expect the news here is that it's also moved.

The touchscreen will be easier to control and also comes with a higher resolution. The system can be controlled by voice when given the "Hey Lexus" command to attention, and features dual microphones, seat detection, and speaker location capability. The standard screen continues to be eight inches across, the optional screen maxes at 12.3 inches. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included.

For sedan shoppers seeking a bit more spice either cosmetically or dynamically, the ES adopts the F Sport Design Package and the F Sport Handling Package that came to the IS last month. Any ES (250 AWD, 350, and 300h) optioned up to Premium trim can add the F Sport Design bundle with its unique front bumper and grille surround, rear spoiler, and exclusive 19-inch, gloss black split-five-spoke alloys. It also adds Intuitive Park Assist to the convenience feature list.

ES 350 and ES 300h buyers who stump for the F Sport Design Package can further add the F Sport Handling Package. This gets two extra drive modes, Sport+ and Custom, to manage the F Sport adaptive suspension, plus a heated F Sport steering wheel, Hadori aluminum trim, aluminum pedals, and a black headliner. The design and handling groups are the only two models with access to Ultra White and Ultrasonic Blue Mica exterior hues among the 11-strong color menu.

On the inside of Premium-equipped models, Ash Bamboo trim joins the options list, and a Macadamia Nu-Luxe interior color treatment replaces Rich Cream.

As for MSRP, it's gone up by $390 on the three trim steps. Because the F Sport Packages require other options like the $2,430 Premium Package, they add at least $4,585 to the MSRP. The new sums after the $1,150 destination charge are: