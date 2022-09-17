  2. Lexus
2023 Lexus IS packages add fancy looks, paint, and wheels

Prices up by just a few hundred dollars

Sep 17th 2022 at 11:37AM
Lexus made big changes to the IS range for the 2021 model year after introducing the latest generation in 2014. For 2023, the updates are primarily cosmetic, a couple of appearance packages aimed at keeping a fresh edge on a proven package, to go with one handling package. Prices are only up a few hundred bucks as well. MSRPs for the coming IS range after the $1,150 destination charge, and the changes compared to 2022, are:

  • 2023 IS 300 RWD: $40,585 ($310) 
  • 2023 IS 300 AWD: $42,585 ($310) 
  • 2023 IS 350 F SPORT DESIGN RWD: $43,660 (new trim)  
  • 2023 IS 350 F SPORT DESIGN AWD: $45,660 (new trim)  
  • 2023 IS 350 F SPORT: $44,910 ($210)
  • 2023 IS 350 F SPORT AWD: $46,910 ($210) 
  • 2023 IS 500 F SPORT PERFORMANCE: $58,270 ($270)
  • 2023 IS 500 F SPORT PERFORMANCE PREMIUM: $62,770 ($270) 

There are two additional trims in the lineup, the IS 350 F Sport Design driving the rear axle or both axles. It wears the F Sport exterior trim pieces like the grille, bumpers, decklid spoiler, and badging, as well as a quartet of 19-inch F Sport alloy wheels. There are two reasons the Design trim is less less expensive than the regular F Sport, the first being that it's missing standard and optional features. The Design doesn't get goodies like the heated, leather-trimmed steering wheel, climate-controlled front seats, or rain-sensing wipers, nor can it be optioned with tech like the driver's memory seat and NuLuxe surfaces with black geometric trim.

The second reason is that the IS 350 F Sport gains a Handling Package for 2023, installing an adaptive suspension, Drive Mode Select with Sport S/S+ and Custom Modes, and on the RWD version, a Torsen limited-slip differential. Because the AWD version lacks the LSD, the package costs $770 on that model, versus $1,610 for the RWD trim. The F Sport Handling Package can be upgraded with 19-inch matte black forged BBS wheels.

There's even more menace to be had on the IS 350 F Sport with the $1,500 Special Appearance Package. On this one, the hood and roof are painted black, the wheels are swapped for 19-inch Enkei split-ten-spoke F Sport Performance units with a dark finish. Lexus will offer only 480 units with this package for the model year.

The 19-inch Enkei alloy wheels standard on the IS 500 F Sport will come with a dark finish for 2023. The IS 500 F Sport in either standard or Premium grade gets its own limited-edition Special Appearance Package, this one costing $3,570 and offered in just 150 examples. There's Molten Pearl paint, which is orange instead of the white one usually thinks of when pearl is mentioned, the 19-inch matte black forged BBS wheels, a black NuLuxe interior with satin chrome trim, and color-matched floor mats and key holder. Those BBS wheels can be ordered a la carte for $2,450.

The 2023 lineup is on the Lexus configurator now. The small-run Special Appearance Packages don't go on sale until the fall, but anyone interested should probably send word to their local Lexus dealer pronto.

