2023 Lexus IS packages add fancy looks, paint, and wheels

Lexus made big changes to the IS range for the 2021 model year after introducing the latest generation in 2014. For 2023, the updates are primarily cosmetic, a couple of appearance packages aimed at keeping a fresh edge on a proven package, to go with one handling package. Prices are only up a few hundred bucks as well. MSRPs for the coming IS range after the $1,150 destination charge, and the changes compared to 2022, are:

2023 IS 300 RWD: $40,585 ($310)

$40,585 ($310) 2023 IS 300 AWD: $42,585 ($310)

$42,585 ($310) 2023 IS 350 F SPORT DESIGN RWD: $43,660 (new trim)

$43,660 (new trim) 2023 IS 350 F SPORT DESIGN AWD: $45,660 (new trim)

$45,660 (new trim) 2023 IS 350 F SPORT: $44,910 ($210)

$44,910 ($210) 2023 IS 350 F SPORT AWD: $46,910 ($210)

$46,910 ($210) 2023 IS 500 F SPORT PERFORMANCE: $58,270 ($270)

$58,270 ($270) 2023 IS 500 F SPORT PERFORMANCE PREMIUM: $62,770 ($270)

There are two additional trims in the lineup, the IS 350 F Sport Design driving the rear axle or both axles. It wears the F Sport exterior trim pieces like the grille, bumpers, decklid spoiler, and badging, as well as a quartet of 19-inch F Sport alloy wheels. There are two reasons the Design trim is less less expensive than the regular F Sport, the first being that it's missing standard and optional features. The Design doesn't get goodies like the heated, leather-trimmed steering wheel, climate-controlled front seats, or rain-sensing wipers, nor can it be optioned with tech like the driver's memory seat and NuLuxe surfaces with black geometric trim.

The second reason is that the IS 350 F Sport gains a Handling Package for 2023, installing an adaptive suspension, Drive Mode Select with Sport S/S+ and Custom Modes, and on the RWD version, a Torsen limited-slip differential. Because the AWD version lacks the LSD, the package costs $770 on that model, versus $1,610 for the RWD trim. The F Sport Handling Package can be upgraded with 19-inch matte black forged BBS wheels.

There's even more menace to be had on the IS 350 F Sport with the $1,500 Special Appearance Package. On this one, the hood and roof are painted black, the wheels are swapped for 19-inch Enkei split-ten-spoke F Sport Performance units with a dark finish. Lexus will offer only 480 units with this package for the model year.

The 19-inch Enkei alloy wheels standard on the IS 500 F Sport will come with a dark finish for 2023. The IS 500 F Sport in either standard or Premium grade gets its own limited-edition Special Appearance Package, this one costing $3,570 and offered in just 150 examples. There's Molten Pearl paint, which is orange instead of the white one usually thinks of when pearl is mentioned, the 19-inch matte black forged BBS wheels, a black NuLuxe interior with satin chrome trim, and color-matched floor mats and key holder. Those BBS wheels can be ordered a la carte for $2,450.

The 2023 lineup is on the Lexus configurator now. The small-run Special Appearance Packages don't go on sale until the fall, but anyone interested should probably send word to their local Lexus dealer pronto.

