2023 Acura RDX gains convenience features, costs $750 more

The 2023 Acura RDX has made it to dealer lots boasting a couple of new add-ons and a higher MSRP. Honda's luxury arm rejigged the equipment list for the 2022 model year, addressing the omissions that many, including us, griped about. Beyond the styling tweaks, the RDX got a quieter cabin, reworked drive modes and a retuned active suspension, standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa compatibility, and a USB-C charging port. Enhanced convenience and safety gear counted blind-spot warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and chassis reinforcements to improve crash performance. For 2023, Acura has made three years of AcuraLink and two years of the Acura Maintenance Package standard.

AcuraLink includes the Security and Remote Packages. The former notifies a help center in case of a collision or emergency, and provides "enhanced roadside assistance." The latter gives owners smartphone control of the vehicle from a distance so they can start and stop the engine, lock and unlock the doors, find their vehicle whether it's simply been parked or if it's been stolen, and geofence a driving area.

The maintenance package takes care of scheduled care for two years or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The 2023 version of the two-row crossover starts at $750 more than it did in 2022. This isn't bad considering AcuraLink runs $359 for a three-year commitment and a maintenance package would easily cost a few hundred more — or about the price of a bag of groceries lately. MSRPs for the 2023 RDX range after the $1,195 destination charge are:

RDX: $42,545

RDX with Technology Package: $45,195

RDX A-Spec: $48,195

RDX with Advance Package (AWD only): $52,545

RDX A-Spec with Advance Package (AWD only): $54,545

Adding AWD to the three lower trims costs $2,200. Every RDX gets powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, shifted through a ten-speed automatic.

