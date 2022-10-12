Honda, LG to build $3.5 billion battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio

Bob Nelson, executive vice-president of American Honda Motors,, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.. (AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as the company starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub.

Honda, which announced its first Ohio factory 45 years ago, also plans to invest $700 million and add 300 jobs at three existing Ohio factories to prepare them to start making EVs and components.

The battery plant, to be built jointly with LG Energy Solution of South Korea, could see a total investment of $4.4 billion. The plant site is off Interstate 71 in Fayette County, about 40 miles southwest of the state capital of Columbus.

In addition, Honda's assembly plants in Marysville and East Liberty, northeast of Columbus, and its engine plant in Anna north of Dayton, will share in the $700 million investment. The Anna plant will make cases to hold the battery cells, while the other two plants will build complete electric vehicles.

Construction on the battery plant will start early next year, with mass production of pouch-type lithium-ion cells to begin by the end of 2025. The plant will produce batteries exclusively for Honda vehicles assembled in North America, including the company’s Acura luxury brand.

Bob Nelson, Honda executive vice president, said at a news conference Tuesday at the Ohio Statehouse that his company has found a strong partner in Ohio, where five of its 12 U.S. factories are located.

“We appreciate our strong bond (with Honda). … Truly, today is a great day for Ohio.” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

The company is still working out details of an incentive package with the state for the battery plant, to be run by the joint venture that will be formed this year, Nelson said.

“We feel the resources will be good to run and operate the facility," he told reporters. “This will give us a good chance to have an impact on the community.”