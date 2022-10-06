Infiniti has released pricing information for the 2023 QX80, its biggest and most expensive SUV. The body-on-frame family hauler costs more than during the previous model year, but it gains a handful of additional tech features and the Infiniti Premium Care maintenance plan.

Offered in three trim levels, the 2023 QX80 carries a base price of $74,395 including a $1,695 destination charge. That figure corresponds to the rear-wheel-drive Luxe model, but "entry-level" is a relative term: it comes standard with 20-inch wheels, a 13-speaker Bose sound system, leather upholstery and wood interior trim. For context, the 2022 QX80 Luxe cost $71,995 including a $1,395 destination charge.

Pricing for the full range is as follows:

QX80 Luxe rear-wheel-drive: $74,395 ($2,400 more than in 2022)

QX80 Luxe four-wheel-drive: $77,495 ($2,400 more than in 2022)

QX80 Premium Select rear-wheel-drive: $78,995 ($2,215 more than in 2022)

QX80 Premium Select four-wheel-drive: $82,095 ($2,215 more than in 2022)

QX80 Sensory rear-wheel-drive: $86,045 ($2,415 more than in 2022)

QX80 Sensory four-wheel-drive: $89,145 ($2,415 more than in 2022)

While prices are up across the board, which is par for the course, Infiniti expanded the QX80's list of standard features with Amazon Alexa compatibility and a haptic feedback function in the steering wheel for the lane departure warning system. And, like every member of the 2023 range, the QX80 comes with the Infiniti Premium Care plan that includes up to three years of inspections, oil changes, and tire rotations.

Built in Japan, the 2023 Infiniti QX80 will reach dealers across the nation in the coming weeks.

