2022 Infiniti QX80 gets an interior update with new, big touchscreen

The 2022 Infiniti QX80 is getting a light interior update in the form of a new touchscreen infotainment system and center stack. If you’ve seen the 2021 Nissan Armada’s refreshed interior, then you’ve seen the new QX80’s, because they share the same center stack and touchscreen now.

This new infotainment system runs on a 12.3-inch high-res screen that sits perched at the top. It’s capable of wireless Apple CarPlay, but only wired Android Auto. Infiniti says navigation comes standard, too. We liked the new touchscreen in the Armada far more than its outgoing unit, which was ancient technology by the time it was replaced. This new screen is vibrant, features much quicker responses to inputs and is all around a massive step up in tech.

You’ll see the new QX80 also has all the updated controls below the touchscreen, too. We get new dials and buttons (far fewer than before) for the radio and climate controls. Plus, the new layout necessitated a new air vent design. Say goodbye to the dual-screen layout, too, as there’s no second touchscreen in the lower part of the stack — that’s a very good thing. Taking up some of that space is a new storage cubby that can be hidden via a piece of wood trim. Flip it open, and you’ll reveal a wireless phone charger and access to a 12-volt outlet.

Besides this interior change, the rest of the 2022 QX80 is carryover. It looks the same from the exterior, and it’s still rocking the 5.6-liter V8 that makes 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. Neither pricing nor availability for the updated QX80 were made available today, but don’t expect it to be too much more than the $70,545 base price it enjoys now.

