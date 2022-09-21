Caterham reboots heritage range with new Super Sevens

Caterham has relaunched its heritage range by unveiling two new models called Super Seven 600 and Super Seven 2000, respectively. Both models draw inspiration from the Super Seven variants that the firm introduced in the 1970s, yet they're very different.

It takes a well-trained eye to tell the 600 and the 2000 apart. Here's a cheat sheet: the 600 wears a grille with bright slats and rides on 14-inch Juno wheels, while the 2000 receives a mesh grille and 14-inch Classic wheels. Both are fitted with flared front fenders similar to the ones Caterham installed on the Super Seven in the 1970s, and they come standard with a chrome filler cap as well as LED rear lights.

The Super Seven doesn't need much to look retro, its exterior design hasn't significantly changed in many decades, but Caterham added four vintage colors to the palette to really drive the point home. Bourbon, Ashdown Green, Windsor Blue, and Fawn complement the existing range of colors, which includes Gravity Black, Exocet Red, and Firecracker Yellow. Several customization options are available as well.

Here's where the differences start: power for the 600 comes from a turbocharged, 660-cubic-centimeter three-cylinder engine sourced from Suzuki and rated at 84 horsepower. While that doesn't sound like a lot, it's enough to give the 600 a zero-to-60-mph time of 6.9 seconds. This version of the Super Seven is for folks "who want to enjoy a leisurely Sunday drive with the wind in their hair," according to Caterham.

In contrast, the 2000 was developed for enthusiasts "looking for more brutish power, faster speeds and a car that wants to be driven more enthusiastically." It's powered by Ford's 2.0-liter Duratec four-cylinder engine, which develops 180 horsepower and sends the roadster from zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. Rear-wheel-drive and a manual transmission come standard, and a limited-slip differential is optional.

Offered either as a kit or fully built, the Super Seven 600 and Super Seven 2000 cost £29,990 and £39,990, respectively, figures that represent about $34,100 and $45,400. While the 600 will not be sold in the United States, the 2000 is headed to our shores.

