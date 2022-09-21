You can now buy a certified pre-owned Bugatti Veyron or Chiron

Buying a used car can be a daunting experience, even if you're in the market for a W16-powered Bugatti. The company is giving customers valuable peace of mind by launching a certified pre-owned program for the Veyron and the Chiron that includes a one-year warranty plan.

The firm explains that the cars eligible for the certified pre-owned label "exhibit the incomparable quality expected of the Bugatti macaron." There's no word yet on how Bugatti and its technicians decide if a car is eligible to join the certified pre-owned program, though it likely involves a series of comprehensive inspections. We've reached out to the company and we'll update this story if we learn more.

Bugatti's certified pre-owned cars come with a one-year warranty plan, but what it covers depends on the model selected. For the Chiron, it includes all parts and labor for mechanical, electrical, corrosion-, and paint-related repairs. For the Veyron, it covers parts and labor for mechanical and electrical repairs. It's valid worldwide, so you're covered if you buy a Chiron in Utah and ship it to Italy for a road trip.

Enthusiasts who buy a certified pre-owned Bugatti will also receive a free annual service that needs to be performed within one year of the purchase date. And, every authorized Bugatti dealer can sell certified pre-owned cars, so the program will include a wide selection of cars.

Bugatti isn't the only high-end company that offers a certified pre-owned program. Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Rolls-Royce operate similar programs. Many of these companies are sitting on a full order book, so investing in used-car sales makes sense from a business standpoint.