2023 Honda CR-V pricing and fuel economy announced

Key final specifications for the 2023 Honda CR-V are finally here: pricing and fuel economy. To get into the compact SUV, you'll need to have at least $32,355 (including destination charge), which will get you the EX model with the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine and front-wheel drive. And if you want the hybrid, it starts at $33,695. No matter the trim, adding all-wheel drive adds an extra $1,500, except for the Sport Touring, which comes standard with four driven wheels. The base prices are listed below.

EX: $32,355

Sport (Hybrid): $33,695

EX-L: $35,005

Sport Touring (Hybrid): $39,845

This represents a substantial increase in pricing compared to the outgoing model, which started at $28,045. Part of that is due to dropping the entry-level LX trim, but even comparing trim for trim, the old EX started at $30,555. The difference for the hybrid version is much closer, with the old model starting at $33,255.

The CR-V's new pricing also makes it the most expensive crossover in the segment. The Toyota RAV4, Ford Escape, Mazda CX-50, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Subaru Forester and Chevy Equinox all start under $30,000 including destination charge. Some of those models, such as the CX-50 and Forester, offer standard all-wheel drive, too. Pricing narrows with the hybrid, but the CR-V hybrid is still more expensive than competitors such as the RAV4 Hybrid, Escape Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid and Sportage Hybrid. The RAV4 and Tucson both offer standard all-wheel drive with their hybrids, too.

Related to hybrids, Honda provided fuel economy numbers for the CR-V. The hybrid is, unsurprisingly, the most frugal. With front-wheel drive, it returns 43 mpg in the city, 36 on the highway and 40 combined. All-wheel drive reduces that to 40 in the city, 34 on the highway and 37 combined. The previous hybrid was AWD-only, and it got 40 in the city, 35 on the highway and 38 combined. The Honda is fairly efficient, though the RAV4 Hybrid manages 40 mpg combined with standard all-wheel drive, and the Ford Escape Hybrid and Kia Sportage Hybrid each top the Honda with up to 41 mpg combined and 43 mpg combined respectively.

The standard turbo engine delivers the same fuel economy as before: 28 mpg city, 34 highway and 30 combined. Adding all-wheel drive drops those numbers to 27 mpg in the city, 32 on the highway and 29 combined, which is again the same as before.

New turbo CR-Vs will start reaching dealerships on September 22. The hybrids will follow in October.

