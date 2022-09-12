Detroit Auto Show charity ball will feature unique car-upholstery dress

Auto shows are always an excellent opportunity for the public and the media to get hands-on access to the latest and greatest new models. That said, there are other reasons to visit auto shows, namely exhibitions and charity events. The 2022 Detroit Auto Show’s Charity Preview event will feature an attendee wearing a unique dress made from familiar automotive upholstery materials.

Iwona Villaire, chief administrative officer of International Automotive Components Group (IAC), joined other company executives to create a stunning dress made out of Dinamica, a suede-like microfiber material. It’s commonly used by brands like Mercedes-Benz and Audi for vehicle interior upholstery and accents. Villaire sketched the dress, which features bright flower accents and deep blue color. IAC Group’s skilled tradespeople made the dress entirely from recycled automotive materials.

Beyond Dinamica, the flowers were made from cork coverstock and laser wood coverstock, materials used on interior door panels. Villaire’s jewelry was made from ocean plastics and mold-in color plastics, which use precolored resins in the molding process and allow paint-free color on the exterior of a vehicle.

Though IAC Group is showing the dress as a demonstration of its sustainability efforts and a focus on lowering its carbon footprint, raising money is the primary purpose of the Charity Preview, often referred to as Detroit's "car prom." As The Detroit News noted, the event has raised over $100 million in the past quarter-century, with funds heading to children’s charities. The 2022 Charity Preview will benefit several nonprofits, including the Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan, and The Children’s Foundation.