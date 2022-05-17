2023 Audi RS 5 adds a hardcore Competition package

The 2023 Audi RS 5 is getting a little more serious with the addition of a new and comprehensive Competition package. Available for both the RS 5 Coupe and Sportback, this $16,100 package dramatically ramps up performance, and it sure should for that amount of cash.

A fixed and more aggressive coilover suspension is installed, and the car’s ride height is reduced by 0.4 inch. The suspension system is height-adjustable, though, and owners can lower it another 0.4 inch to be 0.8 inch lower than a standard RS 5. A new sport sway bar is installed in front, and mega-grippy Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires are fitted at all four corners wrapping new 19-inch wheels. The Quattro sport rear differential is “enhanced” to increase agility further in Dynamic mode. The ABS system is tuned differently, and Audi claims the stopping distance from 62 to 0 mph is reduced by 6.5 feet — the carbon ceramic brake package comes standard with this model. Even the steering is addressed, and Audi says it’s dialed in to be more precise than before, offering a fixed ratio of 13.1:1.

The laundry list of changes continues. Audi re-programmed the transmission control unit for reduced shifting times and to make the different modes more distinct. The all-wheel drive system is re-tuned to shift more power to the rear wheels, though Audi doesn’t provide specific torque distribution figures. Top speed is raised by 6 mph above the Dynamic Plus package’s top speed of 174 mph, making the new top end 180 mph. A new (and exclusive to this package) exhaust system is fitted that offers a “more intense sound.” Plus, Audi did away with 18 pounds of sound deadening between the engine compartment and interior to allow more engine sound to penetrate the cabin.

Package-exclusive interior appointments include “Pearl Nappa and Dinamica” seat materials that replace the “Fine Nappa” seats. A number of other components are newly wrapped in Alcantara featuring red stitching, and these include the steering wheel, shift lever and center console. Both the seat belts and floor mats get new red edging to keep the red theme going. The Audi ground projection lights will feature an “RS Competition” logo, and the digital cluster has a new display called “Runway mode” that is exclusive to the Competition package model.

Extra carbon fiber is added to the exterior, including for the front splitter, rear diffuser and side mirrors. Black exterior trim is an option the trim on other RS 5 models, but Audi uses a high-gloss black finish as standard on the Competition models. There is one exterior paint option exclusive to the Competition package model, and that’s the “Sebring Black crystal effect” paint you see in photos here.

Before other options, a 2023 Audi RS 5 Coupe with the Competition package costs $93,095, including the destination charge. If you want the Sportback model, that’ll cost $93,395. Audi says you’ll be able to order this model starting in June this year, but does not specify when they’ll be expected in dealers.

