Detroit Auto Show back at full strength this September

The Detroit Auto Show has had a couple of strange years. As a result of the pandemic, the show was cancelled in 2020, and it sort of came back last year as part of the outdoor Motor Bella event. It had some neat aspects, but was hampered by poor weather. But this year, the show is finally coming back to the convention center.

It seems the show will mostly take the form that the event planners imagined after the final winter Detroit Show in 2019. It will feature indoor and outdoor exhibits stretching from the Huntington Place convention center (formerly TCF Center, formerly Cobo Hall) and down to the riverfront and Hart Plaza. It touts ride-along courses inside as well as test-drive areas along the new downtown IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix race course. That course will be used for the 2023 running of the race.

The show will run from September 14 to 25. The show will be open to the public starting on September 17.

Related Video: