Mini Multitone Edition brings triple-color roof to more models

Last year's refreshed Mini line-up introduced the "Multitone" roof for the Mini Cooper SE. It featured three paint colors on the roof that faded into one another. Now that option is available on many more Minis with the Multitone Edition, which also picks up a unique design and trim pieces to accent the fancy top.

The Multitone Edition is available on all Mini 3-Door and 5-Door Hardtops as well as the Clubman wagon. The Hardtops are only offered in "Sage Green" while the Clubman only comes in "Indian Summer Red." All of them get a Multitone roof in white, silver and black (the blue and red options from the SE seem to remain exclusive to the little electric hatch). Setting this grayscale roof apart is a set of perpendicular "rainbow" stripes done in a satin clearcoat.

This motif is continued around the car where it appears in the two-tone green and red badging on the wheels and fender "scuttles." It also appears on the dashboard and other interior trim. And on the topic of trim, parts that were chrome on regular Mini models are a bright gloss white such as the light surrounds, door handles and fuel filler cap on S models. Two-tone alloy wheels are offered in 17- and 18-inch sizes.

Pricing and availability haven't been announced yet. Expect to see the option available sometime this year, and a small premium over whatever trim level it's added to.

