Dodge goes electric in style | Autoblog Podcast #744

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. There's been a lot for Dodge news recently, including the reveal of the Charger Daytona SRT electric muscle car and Hornet crossover, and the announcement of some special, final versions of the internal-combustion Charger and Challenger. Rivian has decided to drop its base trims, raising the entry price of its electric pickup and SUV. A 1932 Duesenberg took "Best of Show" at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, and a lot of high-end supercars and concept cars debuted around the event. As for the fleet, Greg took a family road trip in the VW Atlas, while John just took delivery of a Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition. Finally, they help a listener choose an electric car to replace a beloved 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia AWD.

Autoblog Podcast #744

