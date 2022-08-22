  2. Rivian
  3. Rivian News
Report

Rivian eliminates entry-level Explore trim for R1T and R1S

Base price of the pickup is now $73,000, the SUV starts at $78,000

Aug 22nd 2022 at 9:06AM
2022 Rivian R1T orange front splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange front splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange front splash
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange front splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rocky trail
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rocky trail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road wheel up
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road wheel up
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rear wheel up
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rear wheel up
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road action profile
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road action profile
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange action front
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange action front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear from afar on a rock
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear from afar on a rock
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear splash
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange under front
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange under front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road red
    • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road red
  • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road
    • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue front trail
    • 2022 Rivian R1T blue front trail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue and green group off road
    • 2022 Rivian R1T blue and green group off road
  • 2022 Rivian R1T rear action dark
    • 2022 Rivian R1T rear action dark
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow action on road front
    • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow action on road front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow on road action afar
    • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow on road action afar
  • 2022 Rivian R1T where's Rivian
    • 2022 Rivian R1T where's Rivian
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow and gray group
    • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow and gray group
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gray front three quarter
    • 2022 Rivian R1T gray front three quarter
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green action profile
    • 2022 Rivian R1T green action profile
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green front
    • 2022 Rivian R1T green front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road front close
    • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road front close
  • 2022 Rivian R1T black rear with bed cross bars
    • 2022 Rivian R1T black rear with bed cross bars
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road with tent rear
    • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road with tent rear
  • 2022 Rivian R1T flat underbody
    • 2022 Rivian R1T flat underbody
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T front suspension
    • 2022 Rivian R1T front suspension
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T wheel tires
    • 2022 Rivian R1T wheel tires
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor in use
    • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor in use
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
    • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
    • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed and storage bin open
    • 2022 Rivian R1T bed and storage bin open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue hood open
    • 2022 Rivian R1T blue hood open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel open green truck
    • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel open green truck
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Tunnel with baggage
    • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Tunnel with baggage
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel
    • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen wide
    • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen wide
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen
    • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen
  • 2022 Rivian R1T kitchware
    • 2022 Rivian R1T kitchware
  • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker
    • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker
  • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker popped out
    • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker popped out
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T charge door
    • 2022 Rivian R1T charge door
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed open
    • 2022 Rivian R1T bed open
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed closed
    • 2022 Rivian R1T bed closed
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T under bed storage with tire
    • 2022 Rivian R1T under bed storage with tire
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rails
    • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rails
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rail with bike
    • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rail with bike
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior from driver seat
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior from driver seat
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console from rear
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console from rear
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen
  • 2022 Rivian R1T off-road rock crawl
    • 2022 Rivian R1T off-road rock crawl
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen drive mode
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen drive mode
  • 2022 Rivian R1T trail cam
    • 2022 Rivian R1T trail cam
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera image
    • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera image
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera warning
    • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera warning
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior front center console
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior front center console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior key on console
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior key on console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior coat hook
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior coat hook
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim blue car
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim blue car
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior door flashlight
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior door flashlight
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior seat detail
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior seat detail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior rear HVAC controls
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior rear HVAC controls
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior pedals
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior pedals
  • 2022 Rivian R1T open door
    • 2022 Rivian R1T open door
  • 2022 Rivian R1T
    • 2022 Rivian R1T
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange front splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rocky trail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road wheel up
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rear wheel up
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road action profile
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange action front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear from afar on a rock
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange under front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road red
  • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue front trail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue and green group off road
  • 2022 Rivian R1T rear action dark
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow action on road front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow on road action afar
  • 2022 Rivian R1T where's Rivian
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow and gray group
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gray front three quarter
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green action profile
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road front close
  • 2022 Rivian R1T black rear with bed cross bars
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road with tent rear
  • 2022 Rivian R1T flat underbody
  • 2022 Rivian R1T front suspension
  • 2022 Rivian R1T wheel tires
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor in use
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed and storage bin open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue hood open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel open green truck
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Tunnel with baggage
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen wide
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen
  • 2022 Rivian R1T kitchware
  • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker
  • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker popped out
  • 2022 Rivian R1T charge door
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed closed
  • 2022 Rivian R1T under bed storage with tire
  • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rails
  • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rail with bike
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior from driver seat
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console from rear
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen
  • 2022 Rivian R1T off-road rock crawl
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen drive mode
  • 2022 Rivian R1T trail cam
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera image
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera warning
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior front center console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior key on console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior coat hook
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim blue car
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior door flashlight
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior seat detail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior rear HVAC controls
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior pedals
  • 2022 Rivian R1T open door
  • 2022 Rivian R1T

With the supply chain crisis making building cars ridiculously difficult even for longtime OEMs and all automakers are streamlining options to make the most of the situation, the pressure's that much greater for new guys like Rivian. That's why the electric adventure pickup and SUV maker has discontinued its entry-level Explore trim for the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, as reported by The Verge. The unexpected bit is that the elimination applies to those who had pre-orders and confirmed orders. Intenders with pre-orders that were waiting to confirm have until September 1 to upgrade their pre-order to the Adventure trim, or have their pre-orders canceled and their deposits refunded. Buyers with confirmed orders for the Explore trim have until September 16 to convert their orders, or be removed from the queue and get their money back.

Rivian gave two reasons for the axe in a letter to customers, the first being that the company expected more people to order the entry-level version. At the end of June, Rivian told shareholders the pre-order line counted 98,000 people in the U.S. and Canada aside from the 100,000 vans going into Amazon service; however, since we don't know how many of those pickup orders were the Explore trim, it's impossible to know how many buyers have been thwarted. None of the several thousand R1T pickups delivered so far have been Explore models, but that's to be expected as the company focuses on high-value builds to offset the cash burn that toasted $1.7 billion in Q2 of this year.

The second reason follows on from the first, being that Rivian believes it can build more trucks if it has only one kind of truck to build. The letter stated, "When we initially launched our vehicles, we planned for two packages, Adventure and Explore, to offer more variety to our customers. The Explore Package was designed as our entry option and it was our expectation that a large number of customers would choose it. To date, only a small percentage of customers have chosen this configuration, with the vast majority selecting the Adventure trim. By focusing on the Adventure trim package, we’re able to streamline our supply chain and ultimately deliver vehicles more quickly.​"

When Rivian announced prices for its range in 2018, the R1T started at $67,500, the R1S at $70,000. With the trim reshuffle, the R1T starts $73,000 and the R1S starts at $78,000. This has caused the expected wailing and gnashing of teeth on forums. It's easy to pile on Rivian over this, but we see this same thing everywhere we look. Remember the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 and $40,000 Cybertruck? Remember EVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning picking up substantial price increases heading into their second years on the market? Remember every OEM reconfiguring packages and cutting a la carte options to get vehicles delivered to dealers instead of parking lots? Yeah, well, so. 

The real head-shaker about this is that Rivian got outrun by its own news again. Despite its customer letter including the line, "We have an update that affects your preorder and want to make sure you hear about it directly from us," it was forum posters who discovered the change and had to wait for confirmation from Rivian.

Related video:

Featured Gallery2022 Rivian R1T

Rivian Information

Rivian
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X