Porsche explores hydrogen combustion with virtual V8

Though electric power seems like the future for most passenger cars from commuters to muscle machines, hydrogen powertrains haven't been fully ruled out. Hydrogen internal combustion is even seeing a little bit of a resurgence after a long hiatus from when BMW designed a hydrogen V12 and Mazda created multiple hydrogen rotary engines. Toyota has recently campaigned a hydrogen, three-cylinder powered Corolla in races, and Porsche is playing with the idea. It has announced that it has looked at how it could change a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 for duty and achieved similar power as the gas version without the emissions. Unfortunately, it's only virtual right now.

Yes, Porsche has created an entirely virtual hydrogen-powered V8. But it's not just some fantasy thing. Porsche used advanced simulations and applied some serious engineering to work out what would need to change to make hydrogen work. One of the key issues was a need for more air for equivalent power and for clean burning. That required more boost and lower compression. But Porsche noted that lower combustion temperatures from burning hydrogen resulted in slower exhaust speed and difficulty getting the turbos spinning fast enough at all times. So Porsche developed a number of possibilities for getting around it with electrically assisted turbochargers, various valves and adjustable intake vanes to reach necessary levels of boost (diagrams of which are shown at top).

The results sound promising. Porsche claims 590 horsepower from the engine. It also lacks carbon and particulate emissions because it burns hydrogen. Nitrogen oxides were also very low, equivalent to what Air Quality Index would classify as good air quality. The company also ran a simulation with the engine in a vehicle weighing 5,832 pounds and achieved a Nürburgring lap time of 8 minutes 20.2 seconds.

Porsche says it's unlikely to actually produce this particular engine, but it would certainly seem that the company might apply what it has learned to some sort of powertrain in the future. At the very least, it seems like it would build a real prototype of one of its current engines or a future engine.

