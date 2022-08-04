2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition spied testing on public roads

Not to be outdone by its body-on-frame stablemate, the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport appears poised to receive its very own "Heritage Edition" model with a unique accompanying paint finish and some other aesthetic tie-ins to the broader Bronco family. This prototype was spied on public roads in Michigan this week, sporting (sorry) enough vinyl camo to fully obscure its exterior color.

We've already seen Ford's idea of a "heritage" themed Bronco, but at least the big(ger) horse has a heritage from which its designers could draw inspiration. The Bronco Sport, being an entirely new product conceived alongside the revived icon, is in the unenviable position of being forced to settle for hand-me-downs. Such is the plight of the working stiff.

What we see here follows the same formula of the now-exposed Bronco Heritage Edition but with one noteworthy deviation — the prominent "FORD" throwback text on the grille doesn't appear to carry over. Alongside the aforementioned Heritage-only exterior finish, it will be come with the steel look-alike wheels already available on some trims.

Per our spies, the Heritage model will come in two variants — Heritage and Heritage Limited. While the former will probably be available in more than one configuration, we expect the Heritage Limited to be relegated only to the Bronco Sport's higher-end trims. We should know more in the coming months. Stay tuned.

