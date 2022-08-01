2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 gets a smaller battery, more affordable price

BMW kept its promise of expanding the i4 lineup toward the bottom. The 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 slots below the eDrive40 and M50 models with a single, rear-mounted electric motor, a smaller battery pack, about 260 miles of maximum driving range, and a more affordable price.

Inside and out, the eDrive35 (pictured) is nearly identical to the eDrive40; the biggest changes are found beneath the body panels. The entry point into the i4 range is equipped with a lithium-ion battery pack whose net energy content checks in at 66 kilowatt-hours compared to 81.5 for its more expensive siblings. The same electric motor that's found in other variants of the i4 and in the iX crossover zaps the rear wheels with 281 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque in this application, and it sends the eDrive35 from 0 to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds.

BMW estimates a maximum driving range of about 260 miles when the i4 eDrive35 rides on the standard 18-inch wheels. The electrical system is compatible with 180-kilowatt DC fast charging, and the firm expects that charging from 10% to 80% can take around 32 minutes.

For context, the rear-wheel-drive eDrive40 offers 335 horsepower and around 300 miles of range. The all-wheel-drive, dual-motor M50 makes 536 horsepower, but its maximum range checks in at roughly 245 miles. Zero-to-60-mph takes 5.5 and 3.7 seconds, respectively. There's no word yet on what effect the smaller battery has on weight; the heaviest i4 is the M50, which weighs 5,018 pounds.

The eDrive35's list of standard and optional features mirrors the eDrive40's. That means the new i4 variant comes equipped with BMW's Curved Display (which fuses 12.3- and 14.9-inch screens) and the iDrive 8 infotainment system, among other features.

Pricing for the 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 starts at $52,395 including a surprisingly reasonable $995 destination charge. In comparison, the eDrive40 carries a base price of $56,895 while the M50 costs $68,295; both figures include the aforementioned destination charge. These prices don't include a $7,500 federal tax credit or anything offered by your state. BMW will begin building the eDrive35 in the fourth quarter of 2022 in Munich, Germany, and U.S. deliveries will start in the first quarter of 2023.

While BMW stretched the lineup towards the bottom, it also made the existing versions more expensive. The 2023 eDrive40's base price is $500 higher than in 2022, its first model year on the market, while the 2023 M50 costs $1,400 more. The destination charge hasn't changed.

