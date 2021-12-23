2022 BMW i4 and iX get official EPA-rated range figures

Official EPA range figures are now available for the 2022 BMW i4 and iX lines. As a whole, the final figures meet the most recent set of expectations BMW laid out for us. However, there are some details you should pay attention to when it comes to the wheels and tires on each car, as the exact spec greatly affects range.

Starting with the i4 eDrive 40, the maximum range you’ll get here is 301 miles. You’ll get this figure on models equipped with the standard 18-inch wheels, but step up to the optional 19-inch wheels and maximum range goes down to 282 miles.

For those interested in the i4 M50, this M model’s range suffers for its greater performance. The standard model with its 19-inch wheels is rated for 270 miles. However, option the 20-inch wheels with its high performance summer tires, and range dips all the way down to 227 miles. These tires are part of the High Performance Tire Package that also includes an M rear spoiler and “enhanced capability” M Sport brakes.

If it’s the BMW iX you’re interested in, BMW has range available for the xDrive50 model. This iX has three different wheel options, and with them come three different EPA ratings. The base 20-inch wheels allow you to achieve a maximum range of 324 miles. The mid-range 21-inch wheels are rated at 305 miles, and the top-tier 22-inch wheels are rated at 315 miles. BMW suggests that the 22-inch wheel option has better range than the 21-inch wheel because the 22s are the company’s new “Air Performance” wheels. They include customized inserts between the spokes to give them a flat design that results in better airflow over the wheels. The aluminum base wheel itself is approximately 15% lighter than a conventional light-alloy wheel, too.

There is a BMW iX M60 on its way, but that model hasn’t been revealed yet, and neither has its EPA-rated range. If it takes after the i4 M model, though, expect range to be worse than the xDrive50.

