2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition package to cost $1,975

A Ford Authority stool pigeon alerted the outlet to the price for the 2023 F-150 Heritage Edition Package: $1,975. The appearance bundle is designed to celebrate 75 years of F-Series pickups by paying tribute to the two-tone paint offerings from the 1970s and 1980s. Every Heritage Edition gets a two-tone paint job in three layers — a primary color along the midsection and contrasting colors on the roof and pillars, then again on the bumpers and lower body. And all Heritage Editions feature unique seat trim inserts, embossing on the center console lid that reads "Since 1948 F-Series Heritage Edition," a white "75 Years" logo on the windshield, and a Heritage Edition animation on the infotainment screen on startup.

It's not as easy as throwing an extra 20 Benjamins at the price of next year's truck, though. The Heritage Edition can only be had on the XLT SuperCrew trim with the 5.5-foot bed. The package also requires choosing the XLT High Equipment Group, which gets upgrades like the XLT Chrome Appearance Package, SYNC4, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, heated and multi-adjustable front seats, and remote start. FA says the Heritage Edition won't be offered with the base 3.3-liter V6 or the top-end 3.5-liter EcoBoost and 3.5-liter PowerBoost Hybrid, which means spending more money on either the 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost or the 5.0-liter V8. It's also necessary to option the Sport Appearance Package that adds features like the 20-inch wheels and running boards outside, the USB ports and console pass-through inside.

Doing all of this on a base 2022 F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4x2 means adding $5,705 in options, turning a $46,460 truck into a $52,265 truck when going with the less expensive 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. We don't know the pricing yet for the 2023 F-150, nor how Ford will combine discounts on the Heritage Edition Package. But expecting next year's special edition to add $6,000 to the price instead of $1,975 is probably a good place to start.

Related video: