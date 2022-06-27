2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition adds throwback two-tone paint option

This is the 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition, and it’s designed to celebrate 75 years of F-Series pickups. The Heritage Edition model is essentially an appearance package, but it’s a cool one. Ford wanted to pay tribute to the two-tone paint offerings from the 1970s and 1980s, so every Heritage Edition gets a two-tone color scheme. You’ll notice that the truck’s main color is in the mid-section, then the contrasting color is seen on the pillars, roof and below on the bumpers and lower door/body.

Ford is terming it an A-B-A color scheme, and there are a few possible combinations that are pictured in the main photo above. The contrast color can be either Carbonized Gray or Agate Black. Meanwhile, the main midsection colors can be Race Red, Atlas Blue, Antimatter Blue, Avalanche or Area 51. We’re very much looking forward to seeing what this color package looks like in person.

As for the interior, you can spec it in either all black or slate gray. All Heritage Editions will get unique seat trim inserts and a special embossing on the center console lid that reads “Since 1945 F-Series Heritage Edition.” Additionally, there will be a white “75 Years” logo in the windshield, and the infotainment system will feature a specific Heritage Edition animation on startup.

Pricing isn’t available yet, but Ford says order banks will open mid-July, and production of the Heritage Edition will begin this fall.

