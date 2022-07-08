2022 Ford Bronco Raptor and Everglades driven | Autoblog Podcast #737

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. Jeremy recently drove the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor in the desert, while Zac took the Bronco Everglades for some serious off-roading in Northern Michigan. In the news, the BMW i3 hits the end of the road, as does the Hyundai Veloster N. The editors take some time to talk about some of the personal vehicles our staff owns, and discuss an upcoming t-shirt collaboration with Blipshift. Finally, they reach into the mailbag to help a listener replace a 2018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Convertible in the Spend My Money segment.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #737

