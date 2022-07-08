2022 Ford Bronco Raptor and Everglades driven | Autoblog Podcast #737

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. Jeremy recently drove the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor in the desert, while Zac took the Bronco Everglades for some serious off-roading in Northern Michigan. In the news, the BMW i3 hits the end of the road, as does the Hyundai Veloster N. The editors take some time to talk about some of the personal vehicles our staff owns, and discuss an upcoming t-shirt collaboration with Blipshift. Finally, they reach into the mailbag to help a listener replace a 2018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Convertible in the Spend My Money segment.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #737
Get The Podcast
- Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- Cars we're driving
- BMW i3 ends production with limited HomeRun Edition
- Hyundai Veloster N, Accent officially dead for 2023
- What the Autoblog staff drives: the ultimate editors' picks
- Help us choose the design for the upcoming Autoblog & Blipshift t-shirt collab
- Spend My Money
Feedback
Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.
Related video: