Help us choose the design for the upcoming Autoblog & Blipshift t-shirt collab

Forget Prime Day, Blipshift is set to have the true sale of the summer and, once again, Autoblog is getting in on the action. We're teaming up with the punniest brand in apparel to create a brand new Autoblog design, and we want your input. If this is the first you're hearing about Blipshift, allow us to make the introduction. The brand offers limited-run, car-based T-shirt designs, and Autoblog has been collaborating with and fawning over them for years. In addition to tees, you can also often find things like coffee mugs, wall art and even NFTs, if you know where to look. We're always impressed with the designs offered and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to work with them again on a brand new one.

This time around we've got four themes to choose from: Slow Car Fast, Daily Driver, Don't Lift and Because Racecar. To make your voice heard, be sure to vote in the Twitter poll right here. We'll be revealing the results and offering the shirt during the summer sale in just a few weeks, so be sure to check back for that and more awesome designs. In the meantime, Apex Everything.