Nissan Pathfinder recalled because of risk hood could fly open

A potentially fouled secondary hood latch system is causing a recall of the Nissan Pathfinder. The automaker says in paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that "dust and dirt contamination may accumulate on and around the bell crank lever pivot joint" responsible for allowing the backup hood latch to secure itself into place and release. If enough debris gathers around the pivot joint, it "can create mechanical binding that could cause the lever to remain in the open position" at all times, as well as deteriorate the anti-corrosion coating on the lever itself. If the primary hood latch isn't secured or is released accidentally while driving, the secondary latch won't secure the hood, which could then fly up and obscure the driver's view. Out of a possible 322,671 units from the 2013 to 2016 model years that could be affected, Nissan estimates 0.44% suffer from the condition described.

Nissan says it is working on a fix. It will send notification letters to "a selected sample of 40,000 owners" of the Pathfiners in question starting June 30, that group invited to visit dealers to have the bell crank and secondary lock replaced if necessary. The phased inspections will provide Nissan engineers a sample of the impacted parts they can use for "further investigation and remedy preparation."

The automaker says letters will go to the remaining owners by August 3, 2022. These owners will be given instructions on how to inspect the bell crank assembly and hood lock lever themselves. If the mechanism moves as it should, Nissan says "the owner can clean and condition the lever per the Owner’s Manual general maintenance requirements." If an owner doesn't want to do this, or if the mechanism doesn't perform as it should, owners can take their vehicles to dealers for free replacement. Finally, when a proper remedy has been approved, another set of letters will go out that "include a statement concerning reimbursement for the cost of obtaining a pre-notification remedy for a subject vehicle that was no longer under warranty at the time of a repair."

Owners wishing to know more can contact Nissan customer service at 800-867-7669 and mention recall numbers R22A2 and R22A3. They can also get in touch with the NHTSA at 888-327-4236 and mention campaign number 22V420000, or find more info at the NHTSA.gov recall site.