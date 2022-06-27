Honda recalls 110,000 older Ridgeline pickups for fire risk

Honda is recalling more than 100,000 older Ridgeline pickups to address a potential fire hazard stemming from corrosion of the mounting system that holds the fuel tank in place. Over time, road salt accumulation can weaken the mounting surface that holds the fuel tank's retention bands, allowing it to loosen or potentially come free. This could result in fuel leaking, potentially leading to a fire.

While the issue is fundamentally universal to all Ridgeline models built during that time frame, Honda is not recalling every example of the pickup. Instead, it's targeting only those that were registered in states that utilize rock salt for winter de-icing, which limits the population to 112,060 examples. Honda narrowed down the population to vehicles currently or previously registered in the following states:

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Washington, D.C.

Wisconsin

"In salt-belt states where de-icing agents are used to maintain the roadway, the de-icing agents, along with mud and dirt, could accumulate along the rear frame, where the fuel tank is mounted," Honda's defect notice to NHTSA said. "Over time, the accumulated de-icing agents/mud/dirt mixture could cause the fuel tank mounting bands to corrode and separate from the frame. If this occurs, an unsecured fuel tank can become damaged from undercarriage impact, which can possibly result in fuel leakage."

Honda says customers should pay attention to noises from the undercarriage (rubbing, clunking) that may indicate a loose gas tank. Notices have begun circulating to dealers and owners, who should all be notified by August. Honda will inspect the rear suspension and repair, replace or reinforce components free of charge if there are any signs of corrosion. In rare cases where rear-end corrosion has advance beyond the reasonable possibility of repair, Honda will offer to buy the vehicle back from the customer.

