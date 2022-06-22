McLaren Artura GT4 gears up for the track, ditches the hybrid system

McLaren's new Artura is headed to the track, and it's leaving its hybrid system at home. Built to GT4 specifications, the competition-bound evolution of the V6-powered coupe is considerably lighter and more ergonomic than the 570S GT4 it was developed to replace.

The Artura GT4 rides on the same basic McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture as the street-legal model, and it's powered by a version of the road car's twin-turbocharged V6. However, the hybrid system was left out of the equation for a number of reasons. One is that the six-cylinder's output exceeds the level permitted by GT4 regulations. Another is that these regulations do not allow hybrid cars to race.

Eschewing hybrid technology has several benefits. McLaren notes that deleting the electrified components makes the GT4 286 pounds lighter than the standard Artura. And, its engineers used the space normally taken up by the battery pack to install the fuel cell. The V6's output hasn't been revealed, but we're told that it helps make the Artura GT4 around 220 pounds lighter than the V8-powered 570S GT4.

Bosch's Motorsport ECU controls the V6, and a seven-speed transmission with shorter ratios than the 570S GT4's sends power to the rear wheels via a mechanical limited-slip differential. There's also a modular wiring harness that keeps repair costs and times in check. Speaking of repairs, the Artura should be easier to fix thanks to a removable hood and rear bodywork that can be removed without taking off the wing.

McLaren explains that the Artura GT4 offers better visibility than the 570S GT4 and it's easier to get in and out of. The coupe is equipped with a fixed driver's seat (a seat for the passenger is optionally available), adjustable pedals, and a Bosch-sourced digital instrument cluster, among other features. Buyers can also order a tire pressure monitoring system and a collision avoidance system at an extra cost.

The McLaren Artura GT4 will make its public debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed that starts on June 23 in England. The firm's motorsport division will continue testing and fine-tuning the car in the following months, and deliveries will start in time for the 2023 season.