Can’t decide between an old Bronco or new one? Now you don’t have to

Unless you’re a diehard Jeep fan, the new Bronco is undeniably cool, but is it as cool as the first generation? That’s a tough question. More practical? Sure. Safer? Undoubtedly. But does it turn heads like the original? Which would you rather choose? Thanks to Omaze, you don’t have to worry about choosing, because for the next two days, they’re giving away both a Velocity Signature Series Ford Bronco and a custom DeBerti Ford Bronco to one incredibly lucky winner.

Here are the specs of the two Broncos in question:

Max Seating: 4

Powertrain: Ford Coyote 5.0 Fuel Injected Engine

Transmission: Automatic Transmission

Drivetrain: 4WD

Exterior Color: Anvil Grey (actual color may vary from color displayed in imagery)

Interior Color: Hickory

Horsepower: 430 hp

Torque: 410 lb-ft tq

Approximate Retail Value: $225,000

Cash Alt: $168,750

Special features: 17” Pacer polished wheels with 33x12.50 BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires; Velocity exhaust system; 2.5” Suspension lift; Dana 44 front axle and Ford 9” rear axle; Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes with hydroboost assisted braking; JW speaker LED headlights; Power side steps; Alpine stereo with Bluetooth and Kicker speakers and subwoofer; Vintage Air A/C and heat; 6-point roll cage with safari soft top.

Max Seating: 5

Powertrain: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost® Engine

Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

Drivetrain: 4x4

Exterior Color: Black

Interior Color: Black

Horsepower: 310 hp

Torque: 400 lb-ft

Fuel Consumption: 18 city / 20 highway

Fuel Capacity: 20.8 gal.

Towing Capacity: 3,500

Approximate Retail Value: $140,000

Cash Alt: $105,000

Special features: Wildtrak; Molded-in-color hardtop; Lux Package; 10-speaker B&O sound system; 12” infotainment touchscreen

DeBerti features: ADV Hood and Fenders; 4WP front and rear bumpers, side bars, skid plates, spare tire carrier, coilover suspension, control arms; Gibson exhaust; HP Tuners tune; 17x9 Weld Wheels; 37x12.50 BF Goodrich tires; KC Lights light bar; Smitty Built Winch

According to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

Donations benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Per Omaze, “Boys & Girls Clubs of America inspires and enables all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential. Their world-class Club Experience assures success is within reach of every young person who enters their doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character, citizenship and a healthy lifestyle.”

If you want these head-turning off-roaders in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter to win both is June 19, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.