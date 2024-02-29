2024 Ford Bronco prices go up another $500 with manual transmission

At the end of December, we noticed Ford had levied a small increase of $200 on most 2024 Ford Bronco models. At the time, we also noted that Ford raised 2024 Bronco prices in August 2023 — four months earlier — by anywhere from zero dollars on the base trim to $2,625 on the Bronco Raptor. And that came after Ford had raised prices on the tail end of 2023 Bronco production, four months earlier. Two months into 2024, and two months after the last price bumps, Ford's made the Bronco a little more premium when it comes to MSRP. Cars Direct says the automaker sent dealers a bulletin about a Mid-Year Price Action. This time, though, the price goes up by $500 but only on Broncos that come with manual transmissions. A $500 discount on rigs with the 10-speed automatic transmission, a $1,495 option, means those prices don't change.

The latest MSRPs taken from the Bronco configurator, and their differences from December, after the $1,895 destination fee, are:

2-door

Big Bend: $41,525 ($500)

Black Diamond: $45,225 ($500)

Heritage: $50,450 ($500)

Badlands: $51,990 ($500)

Wildtrak: $62,120 (Automatic only, no change)

Heritage Limited: $71,580 (Automatic only, change)

4-door

Big Bend: $42,265 ($500)

Black Diamond: $45,965 ($700)

Outer Banks: $49,085 ($750 less)

Heritage: $51,370 ($500)

Badlands: $53,280 ($500)

Everglades: $57,615 (Automatic only, no change)

Wildtrak: $62,660 ($Automatic only, no change)

Heritage Limited: $73,000 (Automatic only, no change)

Raptor: $91,930 (Automatic only, no change)

We don't know what's going on with the four-door Black Diamond, which is up $700, and Outer Banks, which is down by $750.

If you exclude the Jeep Wrangler's entry-level Sport trim, which is roughly $3,000 to $7,500 less expensive than the Bronco Big Bend depending on door count, the 2024 Wrangler and Bronco are anywhere from $90 apart to about a couple grand, nothing that's going to make a real difference after optioning like-for-like. The four-door Bronco Badlands cost $90 more than the Rubicon Unlimited, the Rubicon X Unlimited is $530 more than a four-door Wildtrak. To help sway shoppers away from America's Trail Rated sweetheart, and with enough Broncos in inventory, Cars Direct said Ford's begun offering lease deals on certain trims, as well as a Jeep Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash for dealers in certain regions. Which is to say, there are ways to save money on getting into a Bronco. But you'll be saving less than before, if you want a manual transmission.