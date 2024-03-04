Ford Bronco owners invited to Off-Roadeo solar eclipse viewing

On Monday, April 8, 2024, a solar eclipse will pass over North America. It will coincide with one of the many Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo events that the Blue Oval holds for Bronco owners. Ford will also take the occasion to unveil a new trim package for the Bronco.

The eclipse's path of totality — the area on Earth under which the moon completely blocks out the sun — just happens to include the Bronco Off-Roadeo venue at Grey Wolf Ranch near Austin, Texas. Owners can sign up for a two-night camping experience for $1,995 that includes an off-road driving segment and five meals. During this event, Ford will also unveil a Bronco Blackout Edition. Sixty slots are available.

Those who can't attend during the eclipse have a variety of other dates and locations to choose from throughout the year. Off-Roadeo Instructors teach owners what their Broncos are capable of. Ford has several sites around the country, including Mount Postoi near Las Vegas, Nevada, and Moab, Utah, and Gunstock Mountain in New Hampshire. Different camps are geared toward different levels of capability, from Bronco Sport to Bronco Raptor. Attendees learn off-road basics like recovery techniques, proper four-wheeling gear, spotting and line selection.

If you aren't a Bronco owner, you can follow the April 8 solar eclipse on your own. The path of totality will enter North America on Mexico's Pacific coast around 11:07 a.m. Pacific time. In the U.S., it will pass through parts of Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine before leaving North America near Newfoundland, Canada, at 5:16 local time. NASA has a guide for best viewing times around the country.

The eclipse will last for approximately four minutes. And remember, never look directly at the sun. The eclipse will not be visible without special viewing tools.