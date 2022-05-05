2023 Polestar 2 starts at $49,800, a $2,400 increase over 2022

Polestar has filled in all but one of the blanks regarding the 2023 Polestar 2. As expected, vehicle prices are up. The single-motor Polestar 2 Long Range now starts at $48,400, a $2,400 premium over the 2022 model. Adding the $1,400 destination charge takes the total before options to $49,800. The dual-motor Polestar 2 Long Range starts at $53,300 after destination, a $2,000 boost over this year's model. Polestar anticipates providing more range for that money, at least for buyers who take home the AWD car. The automaker believes EPA range will go from 249 miles on a charge to 260.

The paint change noticed in Europe is coming to the U.S. Polestar 2. Space, a metallic black, replaces Void, and will cost $1,200. Magnesium, which cost $1,200 in 2021, will become the single new free color. Jupiter, a gold-grey with red flake, replaces Moon on the $1,200 premium color palette. The improved heat pump that operates in the wider temperature range comes with the Plus Pack that's available on the single-motor hatchback, the package rising in price from $4,000 to $4,200. The pump's revisions come courtesy of a software upgrade, which Polestar says will be pushed free of charge to all models with the pump. The Pilot Pack buyers can option for the single-motor trim is also up by $200, to $3,400.

The Performance Pack that's only for the dual-motor AWD Polestar 2 climbs $500 to $5,500, and it comes with some new code as well. A software change increases output by 68 horsepower and 15 pound-feet of torque, which takes the e-motors to 476 horses and 502 lb-ft. Polestar says it will make the performance boosting software available to all Polestar 2 owners regardless of whether their vehicles have the Performance Package. Pricing for that hasn't been announced, it will come closer to when the first 2023 deliveries begin in December.

