Ford needs your help naming Mustang's black accent package

Ford is preparing to add a new appearance package to the Mustang range, but it hasn't decided what to call it yet. That's where the legions of Mustang fans will (hopefully) come in to save the day: the Blue Oval is holding a contest to see who can come up with the best name.

Announced on Twitter, the bundle is temporarily called "Black Accent Package," a name that Ford has used in the past. It adds black exterior emblems and black-painted aluminum wheels, according to the company, though only one photo of it has been released as of writing. In comparison, the Black Accent Package with Striking Wheel Design (yep, that's the full name) currently offered on some variants of the Mustang includes 19-inch black wheels and black emblems, but it also brings a black spoiler on the trunk lid and black paint on the roof.

If you want a shot at entering the Mustang history book, visit the website that Ford created for the contest and type in your suggestion. Of course, there are a handful of rules that need to be followed: names deemed offensive or inappropriate will not be considered. Each participant must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the United States, and the names submitted need to be in English and the entrant's own work. While the idea of a blacked-out Mustang named "La Voiture Noire" is amusing, the name breaks several rules.

Entries must be received by 8 p.m. on June 7. Ford will presumably announce the winner shortly after.

