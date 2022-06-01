Jeep ad features new 'Jurassic World' dinosaur and 4xe models

The movie “Jurassic World Dominion” is coming out in just over a week, and Jeep just revealed a "Jurassic World" commercial it’ll be running on the lead-up to it.

Featuring Jeep’s latest 4xe models, both Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, this commercial takes us on the coming-of-age journey for a Carnotaurus. The Carnotaurus is initially seen as a baby in the commercial, but the owner of the Wrangler 4xe decides to take him in as a member of the family. The dinosaur animation used here was created specifically for this Jeep advertisement spot by the makers of the "Jurassic World" franchise, so it’s as detailed and faithful of a dinosaur creation as it gets.

You see a quick shot of the just-launched Grand Cherokee 4xe in the commercial and the wide-eyed rider taking a look at the dino roaming the streets. But beyond that, we’ll let you watch the spot yourself. Just like in past "Jurassic World" collaborations with Jeep, this one is entertaining.

As for the movie, Jeep is planning on holding drive-in screenings in various cities across the country for Jeep Wave members on June 8-9, so you’d get to see the movie right before it opens in theaters on June 10. We’d recommend bringing the Wrangler. Drop the windshield, then lose the roof and doors — that sounds like an ideal setting for a drive-in movie that we’re told will feature the Wrangler, Gladiator and Wagoneer. Unfortunately, the Wrangler featured in the movie is not a 4xe, though. Jeep says the movie was filmed prior to the 4xe being out, so we get a regular Wrangler instead.

