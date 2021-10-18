2022 Jeep Gladiator lineup gets more expensive

The Jeep Gladiator Forum posted the latest order guide for the 2022 pickup, and there are some expensive changes in store. First, looks like a couple of trims won't cross the new year's line, those being the 80th Anniversary for obvious reasons, and the Freedom. The Texas Trail special edition does get a run into 2022, and an Altitude trim based on the Sport returns after a one-year hiatus, joining the Sport, Willys Sport, Sport S, Willys, Overland, Rubicon, Mojave and High Altitude. All of them will be more expensive next year than this year. The 2022 Gladiator Sport goes up by $670 to $36,910 after the $1,595 destination charge. Prices for the full range along with increases are:

Sport: $36,910 ($670)

Willys Sport: $39,010 ($425)

Sport S: $40,310 ($230)

Willys: $43,205 ($1,060)

Texas Trail: $43,455 ($685)

Altitude: $42,105 (returns after a year off)

Overland: $45,015 ($2,070)

Rubicon/Mojave: $49,215 ($2,090)

High Altitude: $53,865 ($815)

Everything from the Willys Sport to the Altitude is based on the Sport, and we can't find any reasons for the bumps ranging from $230 to $1,060. Different story with the Overland, Rubicon, and Mojave, though. Those have had their seven-inch Uconnect 4 infotainment upgraded to the larger 8.4-inch Uconnect 4C with Navigation, thanks to the Premium Audio Group that now costs $1,995 being made standard. Subtract that from the rise for next year, the real increase comes to less than $100. Small bumps are found in other places like premium paints going from $245 to $295, the LED headlight and fog lights that are $100 more and the 3.0-liter diesel engine which goes up $10 to $4,010. Then there are package reconfigurations like the Popular Equipment Group losing the inclusion of the Technology Group, dropping its price from $1,645 to $1,095.

Finally, the Nacho and limited edition Gecko exterior colors take a hike, as does Billet Silver, which is replaced by Silver Zenith.

The 2022 Gladiator configurator hasn't gone live at the time of writing, but order books are open and production is slated to begin on November 22.