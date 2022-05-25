Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 adds to supercar collection

Lego Technic is keeping the supercar theme going by releasing a replica of the Ferrari Daytona SP3. Realistic down to the eight-speed automatic transmission linked to shift paddles, the 1/8-scale coupe is more of a collector's item for experienced builders than a toy.

The latest addition to the Danish firm's line of supercars is a 3,778-piece kit that stretches about 23 inches long, 14 inches tall, and 9.5 inches wide when it's fully built. It's much larger than the average die-cast model, and thinking big allowed Lego to recreate a surprising number of details. For example, the aforementioned eight-speed gearbox is linked to a mid-mounted V12 engine whose pistons move, and fans can check out the cockpit by opening one of the two butterfly doors. The trunk opens, too, and the proportions are stunningly accurate.

Lego stores around the world will receive the Ferrari Daytona SP3 kit (which was given number 42143) on June 1, 2022, while other retailers will need to wait until August 1, 2022. Pricing is set at $400. It's not cheap, but it's far more affordable than the limited-edition original which is limited to 599 units, costs over $2 million, and is sold out. Lego and Ferrari also teamed up to release a limited-edition coffee table book to highlight the model's development. The 5,000 copies planned will exclusively be sold on the Lego website.

If you're into supercars that you can build yourself, Lego's catalog includes an increasingly wide selection of models big and small. Its last big supercar was the 3,696-piece Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 released in 2020 and priced at $380, but there are smaller and cheaper options as well. Lego Technic's Ferrari 488 GTE costs $170 and consists of 1,677 pieces, while Lego's Lamborghini Countach is suitable for kids.

