If you're not eligible to purchase one of Ferrari's 488 GT Modificata, the folks at Lego have a consolation prize. The Danish firm will soon add a replica of AF Corse's successful Ferrari 488 GTE Evo race car to its catalog.

Lego chose this specific 488 GTE Evo, which wears number 51, because it has racked up an impressive number of victories. It notably took first in its class in the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans, beating the Porsche 911 RSR, the Ford GT, and the Chevrolet Corvette C7.R. The kit consists of 1,677 pieces, and it's 19 inches long when fully assembled. Its livery is surprisingly accurate, down to the yellow band across the windshield and the sponsor stickers. It even gains a sizeable rear wing, though it likely won't need the downforce to stay on your desk.

Ferrari's prancing horse emblem proudly appears on the front and rear ends as well as on the steering wheel. The front and rear suspension systems are both functional, and the V8 engine even features moving pistons. Technic kits are normally been more advanced than regular Lego kits, and the 488 GTE is no exception.

Lego's Ferrari 488 GTE will be available online, in Lego stores, and at select retailers on January 1, 2021. It costs $169.99, but it's less of a toy than it might look like. Lego stresses it's best suited to builders aged 18 and over.

2020 has been a good year for Lego fans with a penchant for Italian machines. It announced a 1/8-scale, 3,696-piece Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 in May, and it released a 960-piece 1960s Fiat 500F in March. Lego Technic even worked with Ducati for the first time to bring collectors a foot-long replica of the Panigale V4 R.