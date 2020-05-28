The sold-out Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 represents a milestone in the company's history — its first production-bound hybrid, its most powerful street-legal car, and the first Raging Bull added to the Lego Technic catalog.

Denmark's best-known brick builder turned the Sián into a monster of a kit made up of 3,696 pieces. They come together to form a 1/8-scale model that's over 23 inches long, five inches tall, and nine inches wide. We hope you have a big enough desk (or shelf) to display it on. Going big allowed designers to make the plastic Sián surprisingly realistic. Opening the scissor doors reveals a detailed cockpit with a steering wheel that turns the front wheels and a pair of shift paddles connected to a fully functional eight-speed sequential gearbox.

Up front, there's a frunk containing a Lamborghini-branded bag and a unique serial number that unlocks special content, though neither Lego nor Lamborghini has shed light on what buyers will be able to access with it. Most of the space behind the passenger compartment is hogged by a naturally-aspirated V12 engine with movable pistons, carbon fiber-like trim, and a plaque showing its hypothetical firing order. Builders will also need to mount Lamborghini-branded calipers onto the discs and assemble a movable suspension system on both ends.

Lego's version of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 will be available on its website and in its stores on June 1. Other retailers (like toy stores) will begin receiving the model on August 1. Lamborghini told us it will cost $380. For context, the life-sized, 819-horsepower Sián is strictly limited to 63 examples worldwide and every example was spoken for before the model made its public debut at the 2019 Frankfurt auto show. Lamborghini hasn't revealed pricing for it, either, but it's reasonable to assume that it landed well into seven-digit territory.

2020 has been a good year for fans of scaled-down Italian cars sold with some assembly required. Lego Technic's first Ducati, a Panigale V4 R, made its debut in April as a 12.6-inch long, 646-piece kit with a two-speed transmission. In March, the rear-engined Fiat 500 joined Lego's Creator Expert catalog in a box with 960 pieces.

